Wood-sided rowing machine folds in thirds to become a box

Rowing machines provide a great workout but they do take up a lot of space, which is why many fold in half. The King Smith WR1 takes things a step further, by folding in thirds to form a wheeled wood-sided cube.

Designed by Hong Kong-based King Smith Fitness, the WR1 is currently the subject of an Indiegogo campaign.

It's a water rower, meaning that it incorporates a propeller-like set of composite paddles inside a tank of water. As the user slides back and pulls on the grip-coated handle, a nylon belt attached to that handle spins those paddles, generating up to 30 kg (66 lb) of resistance. The machine itself tips the scales at a claimed 30 kg, and can support users weighing up to 120 kg (265 lb).

Data such as strokes per minute, elapsed time, speed, calories burned and distance rowed are displayed via an app on the user's Bluetooth-linked smartphone or tablet. That device sits in a bracket at the front of the rowing machine.

The King Smith WR1, deployed (left) and folded up for storage King Smith Fitness

And yes, once workout time is over, the WR1's three hinged sections can be folded one on top of the other to form a cube measuring 72 cm long by 50 cm high by 58 cm wide (28.3 by 19.9 by 22.8 in). That cube can then be pushed along on a built-in set of rubber caster wheels, and stowed away until it's needed again. The machine measures 206 cm (81.1 in) in length when unfolded.

Assuming the King Smith WR1 reaches production, a pledge of US$499 will get you one – the planned retail price is $799. It's demonstrated in the following video.

KingSmith WalkingPad Foldable Rower is coming

Source: Indiegogo

