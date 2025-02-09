Braille for sports: Haptic handheld broadcasts games to your fingertips

It’s not always easy to picture exactly what’s going on while listening to a sports radio broadcast – so spare a thought for people with impaired vision who don’t have another option. Well now they do, in the form of OneCourt, a haptic feedback device that works like braille for sports.

The OneCourt device is a roughly laptop-sized panel that features a raised map of the court or field of the sport you’re watching. The surface will vibrate in set patterns to communicate the action in real-time – so for instance, you can feel where the ball is as it moves around the field. Catches, kicks, throws, passes, goals, touchdowns and home runs will all be buzzed to the user through different vibration patterns.

Other information, like the current score and time, is communicated on different parts of the OneCourt. Reportedly there’s even a tutorial section that teaches first-timers how to use the thing. The device can also play custom Audio Bites to help contextualize what’s going on.

Out of all the marketing material, this Tiktok video from creator Anthony S. Ferraro seems to show off the features the best.

@asfvision I had the joy of welcoming accessibility to the NBA on a new level. #TicketmasterPartner The Portland Trail Blazers teamed up with OneCourt and Ticketmaster to bring a tactile device that uses real time data to allow blind and low vision people to feel the game through their fingertips. This was a life changing experience, and I can't wait until devices like this are adapted across the board in all sports and events. One step at a time, one court at a time @Ticketmaster @Trail Blazers ♬ original sound - Anthony S. Ferraro

The idea is that you could either buy a OneCourt for yourself at home, or borrow one from the stadium to use during a live game. It doesn’t need to connect to a phone or app either – it’s Wi-Fi and 5G-enabled, allowing it to receive live data straight from the arena where the sport’s being broadcast from. OneCourt says users can even switch between multiple games quickly, if you want to check the scores of another match during halftime.

Currently the OneCourt has been tested with basketball, baseball and (American) football, but the company plans to add other sports in the near future, starting with hockey and soccer. The home version is a little further away, but trials in stadiums are already underway.

OneCourt has partnered with NBA team the Portland Trail Blazers to demonstrate the device, with five of them available for a test run by fans during every home game at Moda Center this season. Check their website for details on how to reserve one.

Sources: OneCourt, Microsoft