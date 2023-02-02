© 2023 New Atlas
Sports

RowBro minimizes the size and cost of rowing machines

By Ben Coxworth
February 02, 2023
RowBro minimizes the size and cost of rowing machines
The RowBro rowing machine can be used by people weighing up to 120 kg (256 lb), and who are no more than 6.6 ft tall (201 cm)
The RowBro rowing machine can be used by people weighing up to 120 kg (256 lb), and who are no more than 6.6 ft tall (201 cm)
View 4 Images
The RowBro rowing machine can be used by people weighing up to 120 kg (256 lb), and who are no more than 6.6 ft tall (201 cm)
1/4
The RowBro rowing machine can be used by people weighing up to 120 kg (256 lb), and who are no more than 6.6 ft tall (201 cm)
The RowBro mounts within a door frame, and its seat rolls along the floor
2/4
The RowBro mounts within a door frame, and its seat rolls along the floor
An accompanying iOS/Android app on a Bluetooth-linked mobile device allows RowBro users to track their workout time, calories burned, split time and stroke rate
3/4
An accompanying iOS/Android app on a Bluetooth-linked mobile device allows RowBro users to track their workout time, calories burned, split time and stroke rate
The RowBro should ultimately sell for just US$599
4/4
The RowBro should ultimately sell for just US$599
View gallery - 4 images

Rowing machines are one of those things that many fitness-conscious people want but don't get, due to their high price and large size. The RowBro is designed to address those problems, as it's ultra-compact and should ultimately sell for just US$599.

Designed by a Swiss startup of the same name, the aluminum-bodied RowBro is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. It's roughly the size of a microwave oven, and because it lacks the long steel frame of a traditional rowing machine, it reportedly tips the scales at only 26 lb (12 kg).

Users place the RowBro on the floor in a doorway, then extend and bolt on an included telescoping bar (which doubles as a stand-alone chin-up bar) to brace it within the doorframe. They next attach and extend the RowBro's folding guide rail, set its polyurethane-wheeled seat across that rail, sit down and put their feet on its footpads, then grab its handle and start rowing.

The RowBro mounts within a door frame, and its seat rolls along the floor
The RowBro mounts within a door frame, and its seat rolls along the floor

An accompanying iOS/Android app on a Bluetooth-linked mobile device allows users to track their workout time, calories burned, split time and stroke rate. And because the RowBro utilizes an adjustable magnetic resistance system, it is claimed to be relatively quiet when in use.

According to its designers, the relatively soft wheels shouldn't harm most floors. That said, because those wheels are rolling along an actual floor – as opposed to a steel beam, as would be the case on a regular rowing machine – the "ride" will only be as smooth as that floor is.

Assuming the RowBro reaches production, a pledge of €275 (about US$300) will get you one – as mentioned, the planned retail price is $599. It's demonstrated in the video below.

ROWBRO: A Compact Indoor Rower that Fits in Every Home

Source: Kickstarter

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

SportsRowingExerciseFitnessKickstarter
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!