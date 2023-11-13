Sea Mink recycled-plastic surfboard is, like, totally green

Surfers seem like a fairly eco-minded bunch, which is why it's ironic that most surfboards are made of petroleum-based, non-recyclable expanded polystyrene (EPS) foam. The Sea Mink is different, in that it's made mainly of 3D-printed recycled plastic.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the Sea Mink is manufactured by Maine-based startup Blueprint Surf.

At the heart of the board is its lattice-structure core, which is 3D-printed out of recycled (and fully recyclable) polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG) plastic. The core is covered with a fiberglass skin that incorporates Entropy plant-based epoxy resin. By contrast, most fiberglass-skin boards use less eco-friendly polyurethane resin.

The Sea Mink's core is 3D-printed out of recycled PETG plastic Blueprint Surf

According to its makers, the Sea Mink is very durable, and it surfs smoother than traditional EPS boards. They state that it is slightly heavier, which they accounted for in its design. Although no precise weight figure has been provided, the board has a volume of about 46 liters, 43 of which is just the air spaces in its lattice.

The whole thing measures 6 ft 10 in long by 21.75 in wide by 2.875 in thick (2,083 by 552 by 73 mm). It's a twin-fin design, and is described as being "good for beginners and intermediates who want more speed and big carves, or for advanced surfers that want a stylish break from thrashing their shortboard."

The Sea Mink takes to the waves Blueprint Surf

For this initial introduction of the Sea Mink, just 21 boards are being made, and orders are only being accepted from backers who can pick up at locations along the New England coastline. A pledge of US$950 is required – assuming everything goes according to plan, the boards should be ready by next March.

Depending on how the Kickstarter goes, larger-scale production and wider availability may follow. There's more information in the following video.

Sources: Kickstarter, Blueprint Surf

