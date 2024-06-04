© 2024 New Atlas
What's faster: Pedal power or motor power?

By Joe Salas
June 04, 2024
Johnny Walker rides behind the Red Bull VJ about to huck the road gap in which is probably the very first time pedal and motor have ever ridden together on Hardline
Johnny Walker sends a gap on Hardline. It feels like he's falling forever
Johnny Walker sends a gap on Hardline. It feels like he's falling forever
Johnny Walker about to send the road gap
We've all wondered who can get down the mountain faster; a mountain bike or a motor bike. Red Bull put it to the test in this white-knuckled thriller of a test down its infamous Hardline race course in Wales, known for big air, big brass, and big carnage.

If you pay any attention to the extreme sports world Red Bull has helped grow over the years, you may have heard of the Red Bull Hardline downhill moutain bike race. For the last decade, the world's top downhill mountain bike racers have come together in North Wales, UK to bomb down one of the toughest, most technical single-track trails that exists.

Huge 90-ft (28-m) gaps, near-vertical 40-ft (12-m) cliff step-downs, rocks, ruts, roots, and usually wet conditions feature on the 1.4-mile (2.4-km) downhill course. Massive crashes, serious hang-time, and epic bragging rights are the reward for who can get from the top to the bottom the fastest.

But what's faster? Pedal power or motor power?

In 2022, Jackson Goldstone set the blistering Hardline record with a time of 2:20.5 – beating second place by nearly seven seconds. He was riding a Santa Cruz V10.8 downhill mountain bike that weighs about 37 lb (17 kg) and makes 1 hp (human power) at the rear wheel.

Johnny Walker is a top-rated Hard Enduro dirt-bike racer who's won too many events for me to list here. Saying "he's pretty fast" at racing a dirt-bikes over tough conditions would be an understatement. He's riding a 2024 Beta RR 300 two-stroke dirt-bike weighing about 235 lb (106 kg) and making 39 hp (29 kW) at the rear wheel.

The difference between the two bikes is pretty monumental. The Santa Cruz mountain bike being a whole 200 lb (90 kg) or so lighter makes it incredibly agile compared to the Beta dirt-bike, but with only a twitch of the wrist, the Beta can accelerate in a way that no human-powered vehicle could ever match.

I don't want to give anything away, so have a watch yourself. I found myself forgetting to breathe and tensing up the entire run. If you want to skip right to the run, it starts at the 5:43 mark.

Bike vs Moto - Who's Faster? Red Bull Hardline

If you're really looking to get saucy, here's a side by side video of the world record run by Goldstone and Walker's gasoline-driven run just a few days ago.

