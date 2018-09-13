"We wanted to pay homage to the traditional beach hut whilst creating a modern concept for a design classic," says Jacob Low, founding partner at JaK Studio. "A big inspiration to our project was the coin slot binoculars which allow one to gaze out to sea. As you can move these binoculars users can also move our Spy Glass to interact with the sun or coastline. It will hopefully bring a bit of nostalgia to local residents and those visiting on days out."