"We think that squid have a high capacity to adapt to environmental changes due to their short lifespans, fast growth rates, large populations, and high rate of population increase," says lead scientist Dr. Blake Spady. "We are likely to see certain species as being well-suited to succeed in our rapidly changing oceans, and these species of squid may be among them. The thing that is emerging with most certainty is that it's going to be a very different world."