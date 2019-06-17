Both pack nine-speed Shimano gearing, while other features include adjustable suspension and disc brakes for greater stopping power. Stark says that the range of both models will be more than 100 km (62 mi), and that pricing for the standard version will begin at $999, which is certainly a friendly figure in the world of e-bikes. Pricing info for the Stark Drive Torque Max is not yet available, but Stark plans to take both to Indiegogo in August to raise funds for production. You can sign up for updates at its website below.