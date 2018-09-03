Stark Drive says its Mini folding e-bike doesn't need a lot of power, and has developed a "flight ready" battery pack to allow jet-setters to take their two-wheeler with them on their travels. The Mini Air comes with two FTA-compliant batteries that you can take with carry on, though it's a good idea to check airline rules before backing this option. Of course, if you don't need an electric bike when you land, you could just remove the battery and leave it at home. The Mini will work like a traditional bicycle with the battery removed.

