Steeda is the largest privately-owned Ford tuning specialist in the world, and over the past 30 years has supplied performance parts and upgrades for vehicles like the Fiesta, Mustang and F-150 truck out of its headquarters in Florida. Now the company has outed its first turnkey V8 Mustang for Europe, the Q500 Enforcer.

Based on the standard 5.0-liter V8 Mustang, the Q500 puts out 480-hp (358 kW) and 485 lb-ft (658 Nm) of torque over the standard car's (UK-spec) 410-hp (306 kW) and 390 lb-ft (529 Nm) of torque. This is thanks to a cold air intake, revised engine mapping, and a performance exhaust.

The Q500 also has a stiffer chassis thanks to fully adjustable suspension with progressive rate springs, solidly-mounted thicker anti-roll bars front and rear, a strut tower brace and upgraded bushes for the rear suspension subframe. Steeda says that these upgrades contribute to a better turn-in and a reduction in wheel hop and deflection that can affect the standard car. The company has even fitted its subframe alignment kit to eliminate misalignment that has been reported on some factory cars.

Much of the factory styling has been retained with only a few exterior modifications. A subtle front splitter derived from Steeda's race Mustang reduces front-end lift at high speed, while a small ducktail rear spoiler has been fitted for rear-end stability.

Optional wheel packages are available, including 20-inch Velgen VMB7's (pictured) and 20-inch Steeda ST-R's. Both options come wrapped in Michelin Sport 4S tires as standard or Michelin Sport Cup tires as an option. The stealth-look is then finished off with Steeda sill trim finishers, the Q500 name stamped on the side skirts and a build plate under the bonnet.

Further upgrades are also available through Steeda's catalog, but the launch vehicle has been fitted with an optional fully-adjustable coilover kit that features ride height and camber settings. A heavy-duty Tremec Magnum XL 6-speed manual with multiple gear ratio options can be specified, as well as heavy-duty aluminum drive shafts, vented disc brakes, an upgraded twin-plate clutch and custom painted brake calipers or engine components.