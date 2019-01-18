Human embryonic stem cells are typically derived from eggs which have been expressly donated for scientific research. The eggs are artificially fertilized and then allowed to develop into a primitive embryo over the following four to five days, at which point the cells are harvested. While the ethical considerations around this practice are complex, the study of stem cells has a truly exciting potential for the advancement of modern medicine, with applications ranging from tissue regeneration in bones and lungs to the production of unlimited supplies of transfusion blood.