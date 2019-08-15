McQueen was more than comfortable in doing his own stunts as Lt. Frank Bullitt, but risk mitigation and insurance premiums meant stuntmen had by then become necessary in the film industry, and McQueen was far too valuable a commodity to be imperiled.



The car to be auctioned in January is one of just two Mustangs used in filming Bullitt, and it was the "hero car" – the car used in close up filming and most importantly, it is the car used in THE car chase.