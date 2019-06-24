The Bert was created for a company called Baumbau, which is a start-up that specializes in tourist-friendly tiny houses and treehouses. It will feature a stacked tower-like design that is made from wood as standard but can also be built using steel. While its circular form, green roof, and leaf-like shingles on the facade make it look more like a tree than a cartoon character to us, the architects clearly took a lighthearted approach to the project.

