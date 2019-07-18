Whether or not the Cliff 4x4 Adventure Van ultimately proves a loose product preview or just a fun custom concept, we hope to check out the details at the upcoming Dusseldorf Caravan Salon. In the meantime, you can have a closer look in the photo gallery and thorough seven-minute video walkthrough below. Jump to the 53-second mark to skip over the intro fluff and get right into van features. And if you want to see how the van has already been put to use by Sunlight's factory team of athletes, check out the entire Cliff 4x4 series.