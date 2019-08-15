The eArche panel gets its versatility from the fact that it ditches glass for crystalline silicon solar cells which can be applied to various substrates, down to 2 mm thick. The panels come in standard configurations – 60 to 100 cells per sheet – but can also be shaped to suit specific applications. Depending on the design, the number of cells and the substrate and frame options, these panels weigh in at an impressively lean 2.4 kg up to around 8.2 kg (5.3 - 18 lb). Comparative traditional glass solar panels, with similar output can weigh 20 kg (44 lb) or more. In addition, the eArche can be made semi-transparent, which will be of interest to many an architect frustrated by big, black panels all over their creations.