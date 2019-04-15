This could make a big tub of supercooled water a decent dark matter detector, which the team calls a "snowball chamber." Dark matter is thought to be floating around us all the time, but it hardly ever interacts with normal matter. If it happens to interact with molecules of supercooled water, it could trigger freezing that looks spontaneous – provided all other disturbances are ruled out. That's a similar mechanism to current detectors that use liquid xenon or superfluid helium, but supercooled water could be a much cheaper and easier substance to make in large quantities.