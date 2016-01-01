Alakai Skai
eVTOL air taxi manufacturer based in New England on the east coast of the USA. Differentiates itself by using liquid hydrogen instead of batteries for energy storage, and thanks to hydrogen's high energy density, Skai claims its aircraft will have enormous range and super-quick refuelling compared to battery-powered eVTOLs.
Skai some big waves last month with the launch of its long-range hydrogen-powered eVTOL air taxi prototype. In an interview with New Atlas, Skai's CTO tells us these flying commuters will cost about the same per mile as an Uber ride, and that he expects to be able to land them just about anywhere.
A new electric VTOL air taxi company came out of stealth mode today, using a hydrogen fuel cell powertrain that neatly sidesteps the energy density issue that's holding back battery-powered aircraft. Alaka'i Technologies' Skai machine has a range of up to 4 hr/400 mi and a five-passenger capacity.