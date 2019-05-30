Hydrogen is a difficult fuel to deal with in an automotive context, but it might just be the shot in the arm that the electric aviation industry needs to get VTOL multicopter air taxis up and running. Current lithium battery technology offers poor energy density, which severely limits the range figures of current e-VTOL projects. But hydrogen offers up to 10 times the energy density, as well as gasoline-quick refueling, if you can deal with the inefficiencies of producing, transporting and storing it. And those difficulties can be better managed in a centralized aviation model that doesn't need to roll out across the entire road network.