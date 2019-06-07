No. And that's really what makes it more of a game changer. It's the democratization of air travel. The average person doesn't have to be rich or famous to be able to use this vehicle. You want to be able to have it land on a street corner, pick you up, and take you to the Red Sox game – obviously I'm a New Englander – but yes, we want people to be able to use it as a day in, day out mode of transportation, without restrictions.