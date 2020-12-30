A bobber is a distinctive style of custom motorcycle that originated between the 1930s and 1990s. Characterized by a minimalist approach, bobbers are created by removing the front fender, significantly shortening the rear fender in a process known as "bobbing" (reminiscent of a bob-tail), and systematically eliminating excess bodywork and non-essential components.
This deliberate reduction in weight and ornamentation results in a stripped-down, functional motorcycle design that emphasizes mechanical simplicity and raw aesthetic appeal.