Triumph's new custom bobber is tricked out with carbon fiber niceties

Triumph's pulled out all the stops for fans of its iconic single-seat cruiser with the launch of the Bonneville Bobber TFC (Triumph Factory Custom) for 2025. It's decked out with finely detailed bodywork, premium components, and yes, some tasty carbon fiber bits that add a whole new vibe to this classic silhouette.

The British marque has also squeezed out a bit more performance from the beloved 1,200 cc Bonneville powertrain, shed some weight, and added a bit of new riding tech – making this more than just a pretty collector's item. Here's what you'll get for your money.



A Factory Custom, you say?

That's right. Since 2017, Triumph has been making a small number of limited-edition bikes based on its own models in-house for discerning customers, with special finishes, bespoke tuning, and additional goodies. It's previously made TFC versions of the outrageous Rocket III hyper cruiser, the Thruxton café racer, and also the Bobber back in 2020.

There are upgrades all around the Bobber TFC, from the Ohlins upside-down forks to the 11 lb weight savings Triumph Motorcycles

These are a step up even from the Icon Edition bikes, which get exclusive color schemes, graphics, and hand-painted elements. And unlike the Icon Edition machines, TFC bikes get mechanical upgrades, and are made in limited runs – and therefore command a higher price.



Tasteful details

The first big difference you'll notice is the two-tone finish with hand-paint textured gold details on black, complementing the other design details across the bike. The fork lowers, chain, and even ignition key get gold detailing to match.

You'll spot TFC badging on the body panels, engine cover, and even the billet aluminum yokes Triumph Motorcycles

This Bobber gets TFC badges on the engine cover and gloss carbon fiber side panel. You'll also find a black leather seat embossed with the Triumph logo, and a tank signed by the artist who worked on it.



Custom-tuned performance

Although the Bobber TFC gets the same 1,200-cc mill as the standard version of the bike, it's tuned for increased responsiveness lower in the rev range. That means you'll hit its peak power of 77 hp at a lower 6,000 RPM, and peak torque of 78 lb.ft (105.75 Nm) at just 3,750 RPM.

It's worth noting though, that the 2020 Bobber TFC offered a bit more oomph: 85 hp at 6,250 RPM, and 81 lb.ft (109.9 Nm) at 4,500 RPM. Still, this newer model shouldn't be anything to sneeze at, given it's dropped 11 lb (14 kg) compared to the standard model.

Triumph went with an Akrapovic exhaust for the 2025 Bobber TFC, and finished it with carbon fiber embellishers Triumph Motorcycles

Triumph has also moved from Arrow custom exhausts from the older custom model to Akrapovic slash-cut accessory tailpipes. These get carbon tips and finishers, making for a more distinctive look.

The suspension has received a major upgrade too. Up front, you'll get fully adjustable upside-down Öhlins forks in front, along with a fully adjustable Öhlins monoshock in the rear. Both should afford you better ride quality, and improved handling when paired with a slim 19-inch front wheel. Meanwhile, hefty 310-mm discs paired with twin Brembo M50 radial calipers should stop you in your tracks at a moment's notice.

The slim 19-inch front wheel gets powerful Brembo M50 radial calipers, along with large dual 310-mm discs

Triumph Motorcycles

This special edition gets a third riding mode over the standard model's Rain and Road modes. Sport mode is said to deliver instant throttle response. You'll also get clip-on handlebars on billet aluminum yokes – instead of the conventional wide flat bar – for a more aggressive look. Oh, and you'll find handsome badging and numbering near the single-dial dash too.



A pretty penny for an awfully pretty bike

The Bobber TFC is priced at US$18,495, which is a fair bit more than the standard $13,995 Bobber, and even the $14,795 Icon Edition. You'll also have to be real lucky to lay your hands on it though, only 750 units will be produced for global markets. Still, you're getting plenty of nice upgrades for the price, as well as custom detailing. If you're in the market for a special machine, you could do a lot worse.

Source: Triumph Motorcycles