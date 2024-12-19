Bobber-styled Goan Classic is the coolest Royal Enfield yet

A motorcycle is meant to take you from one place to another, right? That’s the whole purpose of all modes of transportation. But who said you can’t look cool doing that? That’s exactly the value proposition that the Royal Enfield Goan Classic offers.

The Goan Classic 350 is as beautiful a bike as any that has come out of Royal Enfield's stable. Although it isn't all that different from the Classic 350, it's targeted to a different kind of rider – one who wants to stand out, without having to make the sacrifices that come with this kind of bike.

One of the main ways that the Goan Classic varies from the conventional Classic is in its design. Starting at the front, you have these incredibly cool-looking whitewall tires, which are only seen on a very small percentage of motorcycles these days.

The Goan Classic is adorned with incredibly cool-looking whitewall tires Royal Enfield

It gets cross-spoke-laced wheels, which are wrapped by tubeless tires – a pleasant surprise despite the tires' retro appearance. In true bobber style, it runs on 19-inch wheels in the front, and 16-inch wheels in the back.

The next thing you spot on the bike is its long ape-hanger bars, instead of the boring old low-swung handlebar of the Classic. This touch, along with the the more forward-set pegs and a non-existent tail section, add so much more character to the Goan Classic.

Additionally, the Goan gets the same metal switch cubes from the larger 650s. There's even a new muffler that sounds a little raspy.

The Goan classic gets long ape-hanger bars typical of a chopper Royal Enfield

Then there's the cantilevered seat, which is the second lowest on a Royal Enfield after the Super Meteor 650 – only 29.5 inches (750 mm) off the ground. The rear fender curves along the rear wheel and is a nice touch. All of the bike's badging and emblems complement its classic custom look and give its appearance a little extra flair.

All of those visual elements and I completely forgot about the engine. Well… that’s because there’s not much to say about it. It’s the exact same unit as on the Classic 350, a 349cc single-cylinder, air-oil-cooled engine that produces 20.2 horsepower and 19.9 lb-ft (27 Nm) of torque. It weighs a little more than the typical Classic 350, thanks to the 13-liter fuel tank.

So expect the bike to feel eerily similar to the Classic, except for that seating position. This means it will give you the same laid-back, cozy, and torquey experience that the Classic is known for. However, I have to warn you to properly plan your maneuvers and pay closer attention to the high bars before executing a tight U-turn.

Inside, it runs on the same unit as the Classic 350 – a 349cc single-cylinder, air-oil-cooled engine that produces 20.2 horsepower and 19.9 lb-ft of torque Royal Enfield

So, know well in advance that you won't be going anywhere fast. But then again, nobody in their right mind would get a Royal Enfield 350 to go fast. The paint options for the Goan Classic should appeal to people who enjoy making a statement with their bikes, with as many as four colors available – Purple Haze, Shack Black, Trip Teal, and Rave Red.

The bike is named after Goa, one of India’s biggest travel destinations. People have been turning on, tuning in, and dropping out here for years. And motorcycling is a big part of Goa's culture. Considering how well the coastal lifestyle fits into the whole bobber aesthetic, I think the Goan Classic does justice to its name.

Currently, the bike’s only on sale in India. It’s priced at INR 235,000 (about US$2,760). Now that is crazy pricing if it comes to the States. But the question is, will come to the US any time soon? While there’s no official word, I’d like to think so. Considering RE already sells the Classic 350 stateside and how most two-wheel aficionados in America have a thing for bobbers, it’s highly likely. When? One can’t really say.

Source: Royal Enfield