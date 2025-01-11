New Benelli Leoncino Bobber 400 is a Harley Fat Bob reincarnate

Is there anything more American than a true bobber? The likes of Harley and Indian have basically stamped their approval on these types of motorcycles, having jumped on the trend and producing stellar bobber-style bikes over the years. But China says whatever you can do, we can do better ... and cheaper!

Historically, bobbers came about in post-WWII America. At the core of the bobber revolution were people taking their Harleys, Triumphs, Indians, Nortons, and more, and stripping them down to the bare minimum. Hacking frames to make them into lighter-weight hardtails, stripping passenger seats, and simply pulling off anything non-essential. Fenders? Cut 'em down shorter to save weight. Hence the name "bobber."

Simple, fast, great handling and fully hand-built custom motorcycles with a touch of rebellion were what the bobber culture was all about.

Benelli – a name more associated with early 20th century TT and road racing championships than with American bobber culture – might have been an Italian motorcycle manufacturer for close to a century, but with the Qianjiang acquisition in 2005, it's now firmly a Chinese brand. But not just any brand; Benelli has continued to carry its Euro-centric design approach for the better part of the last two decades, and the new Leoncino Bobber 400 is proof of just that.

Benelli's Leoncino line has always been known for cruisers, and with the Bobber 400, the company is hoping to close the gap between its 125cc and 500cc models. There are definite traces of the Harley-Davidson Fat Bob in there, but I would term this more as an "inspired by" rather than "imitation of."

The Leoncino sports beefy CST tires on 16-inch cast-aluminum wheels Benelli

The design work was completed at Centro Stile Benelli in Italy, in keeping with the Benelli workflow. By using forward-set footpegs and flat handlebars, the Leoncino Bobber 400 deviates from the conventions of cruisers and adopts a low, relaxed riding stance. With characteristics from the likes of the Fat Bob, its design leans towards more contemporary than old-school.

A rectangular LED headlight, a 15-liter (~4 gal) contoured fuel tank, dual exhaust pipes, and a bobbed tail section and tire hugger are all important visuals to complete the look. Subtle touches like the tank extensions, bar-end mirrors, and blacked-out alloy wheels all add to its bobber-like charm.

It has a single seat by default, as is customary for a genuine bobber, but thankfully a pillion seat is offered as an add-on to take your significant other along for the ride. But for me, it is the lion insignia on the front fender that is the best design input there.

Benelli labels the brand-new 400 a "power cruiser." So let’s talk about the engine. It features an undersquare 60-degree V-twin – the first V-twin from the Italian brand. It’s a liquid-cooled 385cc engine with a single overhead cam and a four-valve head.

The Leoncino Bobber 400 features an undersquare 60-degree V-twin Benelli

The engine generates the majority of its power in the middle of the rev range – the peak power is rated at 35 horsepower at 8,000 rpm and 27 lb-ft (27 Nm) of torque at 4,500 rpm. It's fitted with a catalytic converter and three oxygen sensors that make it Euro 5+ compliant.

This engine is linked to a six-speed gearbox, which uses a belt drive to send power to the back wheel – a setup typical to large cruisers that requires very little maintenance. You also get traction control in the package.

As for the frame, it’s a traditional double-cradle configuration. At either end, a 35-mm upside-down telescopic fork and a rear twin shock setup are good for 3.9 in (100 mm) and 4.9 in (125 mm) of travel, respectively.

The ergonomics seem roomy enough for a bike this size. The handlebar has a flat bend, and the footpegs are placed in front where the two frame downtubes bend toward the back making it comfortable, but not lazy. The bike has a seat height of only 28.7 inches (729 mm) meaning most people won't have a problem getting on or off. It weighs just under 400 lb (181 kg) at the curb.

The chopped-up rear end of the Leoncino Bobber 400 is typical of Bobber-style bikes Benelli

There are beefy CST tires on 16-inch cast-aluminum wheels. Braking comes in the form of a single disc at both ends, with the front featuring a 300-mm disc with a conventionally placed four-piston caliper and the rear featuring a 240-mm disc and single-piston caliper. ABS is standard.

The air filter is prominently positioned on the bike's right side – and not just a facade as is common on modern cruisers – which means it can be accessed without removing the gas tank. Score one for the Italians! This could simply be an attempt to mimic the appearance of the popular Milwaukee bikes, or it could be a creative way to simplify maintenance. Either way, it’s got my approval.

As for other features, you get a circular TFT digital instrument cluster, all-LED lighting, and round mirrors that can be either mounted below the grips as bar-end mirrors or conventionally, above the grips.

It will be available in three color options – Desert Tan, Midnight Black, and Onix Gray. Given the rising demand for bobber-styled bikes, the Benelli Leoncino Bobber 400 has all the makings to draw a niche market. The recently-covered Royal Enfield Goan Classic is another prime example.

Here's the video Benelli released to tease the new bike for EICMA 2024.

Leoncino Bobber 400 | EICMA 2024

Pricing and availability, however, is a gray area of sorts. As no Leoncino models have ever been brought to the States, it’s tough to comment on whether the Bobber 400 will reach America. Availability in Europe, on the other hand, is almost a given. No pricing details have been revealed just yet.

Source: Benelli