Onscreen notifications let the child know how much time they left in each session, plus the app on the parent's phone lets them know when and for how long each child's device is use. The app also tracks how often the child promptly returns their device to the TechDen, once their screen-time limit is up. After a certain number of on-time returns, they'll be able to claim a previously-agreed-upon reward (such as getting ice cream, etc) from their parents.