Apple iPhone I sets four records in a year - latest record is $190,000

By Mike Hanlon
July 18, 2023
An original 2007 Apple iPhone, still sealed in the box, sold for USD $190,372.80 at LCG Auctions "2023 Summer Premier Auction" on 16 July 2023.
The original 2007 Apple iPhone that started the smartphone market is now breaking auction records. In August 2022 an original iPhone sold for $35,414 then $39,339 in October 2022, $63,356 in February 2023 and now $190,373 on Sunday night.

When a collectible’s time has come, the market forces sometimes seem overwhelming.

Such is the case with Apple’s original iPhone, which has four times broken auction records in the last 12 months first with a price of $35,414 at RR Auctions in August 2022, then $39,339 at LCG Auctions on 16 October 2022, rising to $63,356.40 at LCG Auctions in February 2023, (another went for $54,904 at RR Auctions on 16 March 2023) and finally to $190,373 at LCG Auctions on Sunday night.

Whatsmore, there is no guarantee that this phenomena has fully played out yet, as the number of unopened original 2007 iPhones might not yet be exhausted, and the marketplace has already anointed it as one of the most important technological collectibles of all time.

