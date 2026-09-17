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Stick-on Logitech sensor lets offices react to the people inside them

By Monica J. White
September 16, 2026
Stick-on Logitech sensor lets offices react to the people inside them
Mounted inside office meeting pods, Logitech Spot uses mmWave radar to monitor room presence and occupancy status in real time
Mounted inside office meeting pods, Logitech Spot uses mmWave radar to monitor room presence and occupancy status in real time
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Live room telemetry feeds into digital floor plan displays, helping employees navigate the office and find available workspaces
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Live room telemetry feeds into digital floor plan displays, helping employees navigate the office and find available workspaces
A detailed rear view of the Logitech Spot sensor shows its compact form factor, integrated mounting plate, and port layout
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A detailed rear view of the Logitech Spot sensor shows its compact form factor, integrated mounting plate, and port layout
An overview of the Logitech Spot API ecosystem, highlighting its ten new integrations across booking, analytics, AV control, and employee wellness software
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An overview of the Logitech Spot API ecosystem, highlighting its ten new integrations across booking, analytics, AV control, and employee wellness software
Mounted inside office meeting pods, Logitech Spot uses mmWave radar to monitor room presence and occupancy status in real time
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Mounted inside office meeting pods, Logitech Spot uses mmWave radar to monitor room presence and occupancy status in real time
View gallery - 4 images

Logitech’s Spot sensor looks ready to take on a much bigger role in the smart office. The latest update adds integrations with 10 workplace platforms, letting this compact module feed its room occupancy and environmental readings directly into the systems companies already use to manage rooms and buildings.

Instead of locking readings inside a standalone dashboard, these platform connections let third-party software trigger automated rules based on real-time meeting room activity, check people into booked spaces, forecast which days are likely to be busy or quieter, and even flag issues with indoor air quality.

Spot’s hardware itself hasn’t changed. What’s different is the way it now plugs into office management infrastructure, turning regular workplaces into spaces that can respond dynamically to the people inside them.

An overview of the Logitech Spot API ecosystem, highlighting its ten new integrations across booking, analytics, AV control, and employee wellness software
An overview of the Logitech Spot API ecosystem, highlighting its ten new integrations across booking, analytics, AV control, and employee wellness software

Spot essentially serves as the office’s sensory layer. Its mmWave radar can detect presence from up to 8 m (around 26 ft) away, while separate sensors track temperature, humidity, CO2, volatile organic compounds, particulate matter, and air pressure. This means that a single unit can monitor how a space is being used, and what the environment inside it is like.

Logitech Sync splits these readings into three categories: Room Utilization, Room Health, and Room Energy. The new integrations can now push these insights into external workplace platforms, too.

That’s where Spot becomes more tangibly useful on a day-to-day basis. Appspace, Robin, and Zoom can use Spot’s presence data to automatically reserve a room when someone walks in, check people into scheduled meetings, or release spaces that turn out to be empty. This should help cut down on 'ghost meetings' (meetings that are scheduled but end up being cancelled or moved to a video call) and make the whole process a bit less of a hassle.

Planon, Spaceti, and VergeSense take a broader view. They combine occupancy trends with floor plans and booking data to forecast high-traffic days and map underused areas. In practice, this gives facility teams accurate real-time visibility without having to physically go over and peek into a supposedly occupied space to check whether it’s actually in use.

Live room telemetry feeds into digital floor plan displays, helping employees navigate the office and find available workspaces
Live room telemetry feeds into digital floor plan displays, helping employees navigate the office and find available workspaces

Some of the other integrations give Spot a use case beyond room scheduling as well. Q-SYS can pull meeting status, occupancy, and environmental readings from Logitech devices into its AV and room-control platform, where those readings can drive custom monitoring and automation. Similarly, Extron, Utelogy, and Xyte can bring Spot telemetry into broader device-management dashboards, offering IT teams a single, unified view of room usage, environmental conditions, and equipment status.

Spot’s air-quality and temperature readings can also be displayed on office maps, mobile apps, or idle room screens. As an employee, that could help you choose the most comfortable available space (when multiple rooms are free). Utelogy can even share Spot telemetry directly to enterprise AI tools, while Logitech Sync’s energy insights can suggest changes you can make to temperature or ventilation to improve overall efficiency.

Setting up is pretty simple – and this was clearly a deliberate choice. Spot uses a peel-and-stick wall mount, connects over Bluetooth to supported Logitech CollabOS hardware, or through a LoRaWAN gateway. The device is rated for up to four years on a replaceable battery, with USB-C power available for permanent installations.

The sensor costs US$499 and is available globally. However, to access some of the more advanced automations, APIs, and Sync Insights, you’ll need a subscription to Logitech’s paid service plans. Sync Plus starts at $49 per room per year, while the company’s own Auto Book and Auto Release features sit on its Essential and Select tiers, which cost $199 and $399 respectively.

Source: Logitech

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TechnologyLogitechSensorsOfficeEnvironmentalAutomation
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Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Monica is a tech journalist with over a decade of experience. Computing is her main area of interest, and she loves building her own PCs and tracking all the latest innovations. A UK native, Monica now lives in Poland with her fluffy dog and her endless pile of electronics.

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