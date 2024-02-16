OpenAI Sora: Wake up humans, the world has changed again

AI-generated video was a complete joke less than a year ago; look what it can do now. OpenAI has announced its new Sora model, which turns descriptive text into video, and calling it a frighteningly massive leap forward feels like an understatement.

Sora creates "realistic and imaginative scenes" from text prompts, meaning you can type in a scene with as much detail as you care to give it, and it'll go away and generate high-resolution video to match. In this way, it's similar to a lot of previous video generators we've seen in the last year or so.

But to give you a sense of the progress in this field, take a look at where the state of the game was in March 2023, then check out how far it had come by April 2023, then take a quick refresher on Google's Lumiere system from last month.

Now, take a look at what OpenAI is doing halfway through February 2024 with its new Sora system, and take a moment to appreciate the breathtaking pace of advancement. Here's a bunch of examples, with the prompts that led to them.

Prompt: A Samoyed and a Golden Retriever dog are playfully romping through a futuristic neon city at night. The neon lights emitted from the nearby buildings glistens off of their fur.

Prompt: The camera follows behind a white vintage SUV with a black roof rack as it speeds up a steep dirt road surrounded by pine trees on a steep mountain slope, dust kicks up from it’s tires, the sunlight shines on the SUV as it speeds along the dirt road, casting a warm glow over the scene. The dirt road curves gently into the distance, with no other cars or vehicles in sight. The trees on either side of the road are redwoods, with patches of greenery scattered throughout. The car is seen from the rear following the curve with ease, making it seem as if it is on a rugged drive through the rugged terrain. The dirt road itself is surrounded by steep hills and mountains, with a clear blue sky above with wispy clouds.

Prompt: A stylish woman walks down a Tokyo street filled with warm glowing neon and animated city signage. She wears a black leather jacket, a long red dress, and black boots, and carries a black purse. She wears sunglasses and red lipstick. She walks confidently and casually. The street is damp and reflective, creating a mirror effect of the colorful lights. Many pedestrians walk about.

Good grief. For the most part, the physics of these scenes works uncannily well. The details and motion are realistic enough that you'd easily mistake many for real footage if you weren't hunting for mistakes – or noticing that it's realistic footage of something that doesn't actually exist.

Prompt: Several giant wooly mammoths approach treading through a snowy meadow, their long wooly fur lightly blows in the wind as they walk, snow covered trees and dramatic snow capped mountains in the distance, mid afternoon light with wispy clouds and a sun high in the distance creates a warm glow, the low camera view is stunning capturing the large furry mammal with beautiful photography, depth of field.

It can also, according to OpenAI, save characters, locations and styles so they can be used across multiple scenes, pointing toward where this is eventually going: the ability to generate entire stories, shows or movies.

Prompt: The story of a robot’s life in a cyberpunk setting.

On the other hand, there's still plenty of room for improvement, and as with all creative AI systems, the results can be hilariously weird – especially when you ask for something particularly absurd.

Prompt: Archeologists discover a generic plastic chair in the desert, excavating and dusting it with great care.

And sometimes, it can come up with an unexpectedly artistic surprise or two.

Prompt: A beautiful homemade video showing the people of Lagos, Nigeria in the year 2056. Shot with a mobile phone camera.

These AI systems, friends, are toddlers. Unbelievable as they already are, they're honing their talents at a rate unlike we've ever seen in any other area of technology. It's all happening so fast that I genuinely have no idea if we're close to the top of a curve here, with a long, slow, slog ahead to clean up all the little weird edge bits, or if we're just at the start of the AI acceleration curve.

Maybe, as some people think, we're close to the point where it's as good as it'll ever get, and as more and more of the internet becomes AI-generated, it'll eat so much of its own faeces that the quality will start to degrade and plummet.

All I know is this: we all better learn to love change, because humanity has never seen a transformation like the AI revolution before. The wheel, the light bulb, the combustion engine, the aeroplane, the computer, the internet ... None of them ever accelerated or proliferated like this, and none of them threatened our position at the top of the food chain. We're in uncharted territory.

Source: OpenAI