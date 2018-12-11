Sweden's Teenage Engineering is arguably best known for its mini synthesizers called Pocket Operators, but has been pushing design envelopes in other areas too. Last year the company toyed with smart speakers and in September of this year revealed an update to the OP-1 from 2011, a music creator called the OP-Z that can also be used to control lighting. Now a collaboration with RISE researchers has yielded a loudspeaker encased in a kind of white wood.