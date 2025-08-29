Google launches Preferred Sources for critical news consumers

Now more than ever, it's important to get your news from sources you trust – not just from whatever the first hits are that come up in a Google search. That's why Google has launched a Preferred Sources function within its new News on Search feature … and you can use it with our site!

First of all, we should point out that for now, Preferred Sources is only available to Google users in the US and India. Here's how it works …

When you Google a topic that's currently in the news – using any type of device – one of the first things you'll see is a banner that says "Top stories." Directly to the right of those words is an icon of two cards with a star on top.

The Cards Star icon is right beside the words "Top stories" Google

Clicking on that icon takes you to a screen where you can search for a website of your choice, simply by typing its name (i.e: New Atlas) into the search box. When that site's name and logo appear below that box, you just select it by clicking on it.

From that point on, articles from that site will appear more frequently in your Top Stories section, alongside stories from other sites. They may also come up in a From Your Sources section, which is directly below Top Stories.

The Preferred Sources button Google

Alternatively, when you're on a website that you wish to add, you can check to see if it's displaying an "Add as a preferred source on Google" button. If it is, you simply click on it. Our site will be getting one in the coming days.

Source: Google

