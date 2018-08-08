The HyBox sits downmarket, but it does offer some functionality that the Lightning does not. Tepui explains that the HyBox offers 13 inches (33 cm) of internal height, while the Lightning offers only 4 in (10 cm). So as a cargo box, the latter is only capable of carrying slender items like skis, while the HyBox can handle snowboards, luggage, tools and other bulky items. Tepui intends for it to serve the role of a legit cargo box, like those from Thule or Yakima, as well as that of a roof-top tent. The Lightning, on the other hand, is more an RTT with some cargo-hauling capability.