With the feature engaged, the car will suggest lane changes, navigate interchanges and take the correct exit. In its current form, it will change lanes automatically, though only after the driver okays it with a tug of the turn stalk to show they are paying attention. Tesla says there are two kinds of lane changes that the software will suggest, one designed to keep the car as close to its navigation route as possible, and the other designed to keep the vehicle as close to its target speed as possible.