In any case, Tesla says in its latest earnings report that manufacturing costs for the Model 3 continue to decline and it is now producing 7,000 of them a week at its factory in Fremont, California. It hopes to deliver up to 400,000 total vehicles across all of 2019, and says it is will placed to start producing the Model 3 at its Shanghai Gigafactory by year's end, and then its Model Y crossover in Fremont by fall (local) of 2020.