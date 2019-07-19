Tesla opens solar-topped V3 Supercharger station on the Vegas strip
Tesla has cut the ribbon on a new charging station made to showcase what its full suite of sustainable technologies can achieve when they work together. Located onsite at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas, the facility features the company's latest charging technology, promising to get cars back onto the streets of Sin City dramatically quicker.
Tesla announced its third-generation Supercharger back in March that was promised to cut plug-in time in half for some of its vehicles thanks to peak rates of up to 250 kW per car, meaning they would be allocated to individual owners rather than shared among multiple vehicles, as was the norm with previous versions.
The company opened its first beta site for members of its early access program in the Bay Area on the same day, but has today began sharing a first real look at a fully realized V3 Supercharger station as a finished product.
With solar panels overhead and Tesla Powerpacks onsite to store their energy, Tesla is hoping to lean less on the grid and much more on renewables. The station features 24 Superchargers in all, which can add 180 miles (290 km) of range to its Model 3 Long Range in 15 minutes. All up, Tesla says the site has capacity to charge 1,500 cars a day.
The Model 3 is Tesla's highest volume car so it has focused on that vehicle to begin with, but has said previously that charging speeds for the Model S and Model X will also be increased through over the air firmware updates in the coming months.
Check out the new station in the promo video below.
Source: Tesla (Twitter)
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more