It does this to make sure the spacecraft always remains 90 degrees out of phase with the Moon, so the latter's gravitational field can't disrupt TESS's trajectory for decades to come. In addition, this orbit will give TESS a clear view of the whole sky, allow it to maintain its temperature, and keeps it well out of the radioactive Van Allen belts. Unfortunately, it also means that TESS can only transmit back to mission control when it comes closest to Earth. Once it does so, space scientists can begin analyzing the data and identify planetary candidates.