Timbercraft Tiny Homes, the firm behind the Retreat and Ridgewood models, recently completed a new tiny house called the Cedar House. Measuring 35 ft (10.6 m) long, the towable dwelling has the same level of craftsmanship as its predecessors and can also run off-the-grid with a solar power setup.







The Cedar House is based on a triple-axle gooseneck trailer and, as its name suggests, features cedar siding, with a blue standing seam metal roof and matching blue accented windows.

Visitors enter into an L-shaped kitchen. This includes a full-size fridge/freezer, breakfast bar, and four-burner propane-powered oven. Next to this is a small seating area.

The Cedar House's bathroom boasts a clawfoot bathtub with shower, sink, and composting toilet, as well as some storage space and a washer/dryer.

There are two bedroom lofts in the Cedar House, both accessed by storage-integrated staircase and both containing double beds, making the maximum sleeping capacity four. The first is in the gooseneck (raised) area of the trailer and has extra headroom, while the second is your typical tiny house-style loft bedroom.

The Cedar House gets power from a roof-based solar panel array linked up to backup batteries. An efficient mini-split heating/air-conditioning unit controls the interior temperature and a Panasonic ventilation system ensures plenty of fresh air.