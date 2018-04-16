Luxury tiny house sleeps up to four people off-the-gridView gallery - 28 images
The Cedar House is based on a triple-axle gooseneck trailer and, as its name suggests, features cedar siding, with a blue standing seam metal roof and matching blue accented windows.
Visitors enter into an L-shaped kitchen. This includes a full-size fridge/freezer, breakfast bar, and four-burner propane-powered oven. Next to this is a small seating area.
The Cedar House's bathroom boasts a clawfoot bathtub with shower, sink, and composting toilet, as well as some storage space and a washer/dryer.
There are two bedroom lofts in the Cedar House, both accessed by storage-integrated staircase and both containing double beds, making the maximum sleeping capacity four. The first is in the gooseneck (raised) area of the trailer and has extra headroom, while the second is your typical tiny house-style loft bedroom.
The Cedar House gets power from a roof-based solar panel array linked up to backup batteries. An efficient mini-split heating/air-conditioning unit controls the interior temperature and a Panasonic ventilation system ensures plenty of fresh air.
The cost for the Cedar House came in at US$89,000 without the off-grid setup. Running off-the-grid adds another $15,000 to the base price.
Source: Timbercraft Tiny Homes
