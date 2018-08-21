Tasty tiny house is a bakery and home on wheelsView gallery - 35 images
As well as its high-end custom tiny houses and more affordable Signature Series, Tiny Heirloom also designs tiny houses for businesses. Its latest model in this vein, dubbed the Kentucky Donut Shop, fits both a home and a bakery business into a compact towable dwelling.
The Kentucky Donut Shop is based on a triple-axle trailer and measures 34 ft (10.3 m)-long. Its exterior is mostly clad in cedar siding, while the interior is finished in pine tongue and groove, with engineered wood flooring, and a beetle kill pine ceiling. The home gets power from a standard RV-style hookup.
Inside, a good chunk of the 275 sq ft (25 sq m) of floorspace is taken up by a kitchen that the owners use to make donuts and other treats. It features stainless steel countertops and backsplash, with appliances including a sink, microwave, fryer, fridge/freezer, and more.
It's really quite impressive to see a proper working kitchen squeezed into a tiny house, especially since Tiny Heirloom managed to include living quarters, too.
The main living area is pretty snug and has a small couch, while nearby is a kitchenette, with sink, fridge/freezer, and cupboard space, allowing the owners to make a snack without having to use the main kitchen. Elsewhere on the ground floor of the tiny house lies a bathroom with shower, toilet, and sink.
The Kentucky Donut Shop also has two bedrooms, each of which is reached by oak ladder. Both bedrooms are a typical tiny house style with a low ceiling and contain a double bed each.
Tiny Heirloom told us that Kentucky Donut Shop's owners plan to run their business out of the tiny home and will live in it and travel around the country selling their wares.
Source: Tiny Heirloom
