We usually associate Tiny Heirloom with luxury full-time homes like the climbing wall-clad Adventure House and transforming Vintage Glam, but the firm's latest model, the Vantage, is smaller and seems best suited for vacations and regular travel. The towable dwelling also has lots of options available, including its size and the ability to run off-the-grid.







The Vantage is clad in tight knot cedar tongue and groove, with 1 x 4 board trim. The home is topped by a membrane roof and the interior is also finished in tight knot cedar tongue and groove.

Visitors enter via a couple of steps downward and, once inside, the home has the same kind of layout as Escape's Vista, with most of the interior taken up by a large living area. This includes a double bed with integrated storage, as well as a kitchenette with induction stove, under-counter fridge, sink and faucet, and some cupboard space.

Nearby lies a dining table, while a small utility area with more storage leads to the bathroom. This includes a vanity unit with sink and cabinet, a fiberglass shower, and a toilet.



There are quite a few optional upgrades available for the Vantage. It comes in 16 ft (4.9 m), 20 ft (6.1 m), and 24 ft (7.3 m)-long versions, and those who want to cut the cord can opt for one of two off-grid packages available, which consists of solar panels and a Humless generator, as well as propane-powered water heater and fridge.