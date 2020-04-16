© 2020 New Atlas
Light-filled tiny house offers a relaxing soak

By Adam Williams
April 16, 2020
The 34ft Eco-Friendly Tiny House RV gets power from a standard RV-hookup and is wired ready for solar panels, for when the owner chooses to install them
The 34ft Eco-Friendly Tiny House RV gets power from a standard RV-hookup and is wired ready for solar panels, for when the owner chooses to install them
The floor, greenery and natural wood stairs add a subtle splash of color
The floor, greenery and natural wood stairs add a subtle splash of color
The 34ft Eco-Friendly Tiny House RV's main bedroom is reached by storage-integrated staircase and is topped by a skylight
The 34ft Eco-Friendly Tiny House RV's main bedroom is reached by storage-integrated staircase and is topped by a skylight
The 34ft Eco-Friendly Tiny House RV features five skylights to allow lots of natural light inside
The 34ft Eco-Friendly Tiny House RV features five skylights to allow lots of natural light inside
The 34ft Eco-Friendly Tiny House RV's bathroom includes a shower, bathtub, sink, and composting toilet
The 34ft Eco-Friendly Tiny House RV's bathroom includes a shower, bathtub, sink, and composting toilet
The 34ft Eco-Friendly Tiny House RV's kitchen includes a breakfast bar with stool seating for two people
The 34ft Eco-Friendly Tiny House RV's kitchen includes a breakfast bar with stool seating for two people
The 34ft Eco-Friendly Tiny House RV's kitchen includes a three-burner propane-powered cooktop and oven
The 34ft Eco-Friendly Tiny House RV's kitchen includes a three-burner propane-powered cooktop and oven
The 34ft Eco-Friendly Tiny House RV's bathroom connects to a small washroom with washer/dryer
The 34ft Eco-Friendly Tiny House RV's bathroom connects to a small washroom with washer/dryer
The 34ft Eco-Friendly Tiny House RV's bathtub is full-size, which is quite rare in a tiny house
The 34ft Eco-Friendly Tiny House RV's bathtub is full-size, which is quite rare in a tiny house
The 34ft Eco-Friendly Tiny House RV includes air conditioning and a ceiling fan to keep things comfortable inside
The 34ft Eco-Friendly Tiny House RV includes air conditioning and a ceiling fan to keep things comfortable inside
The 34ft Eco-Friendly Tiny House RV gets power from a standard RV-hookup and is wired ready for solar panels, for when the owner chooses to install them
The 34ft Eco-Friendly Tiny House RV gets power from a standard RV-hookup and is wired ready for solar panels, for when the owner chooses to install them
The 34ft Eco-Friendly Tiny House RV features decorative wooden beams
The 34ft Eco-Friendly Tiny House RV features decorative wooden beams
The 34ft Eco-Friendly Tiny House RV's kitchen has quite a bit of storage in the shape of cabinetry and shelving
The 34ft Eco-Friendly Tiny House RV's kitchen has quite a bit of storage in the shape of cabinetry and shelving
The 34ft Eco-Friendly Tiny House RV's kitchen includes a farmhouse-style sink
The 34ft Eco-Friendly Tiny House RV's kitchen includes a farmhouse-style sink
The 34ft Eco-Friendly Tiny House RV's main bedroom is reached by storage-integrated staircase
The 34ft Eco-Friendly Tiny House RV's main bedroom is reached by storage-integrated staircase
The 34ft Eco-Friendly Tiny House RV is kept a comfortable temperature with a mini-split air-conditioning unit
The 34ft Eco-Friendly Tiny House RV is kept a comfortable temperature with a mini-split air-conditioning unit
The 34ft Eco-Friendly Tiny House RV's floor is decked out in hardwood
The 34ft Eco-Friendly Tiny House RV's floor is decked out in hardwood
Visitors enter the into the living room of the 34ft Eco-Friendly Tiny House RV
Visitors enter the into the living room of the 34ft Eco-Friendly Tiny House RV
The 34ft Eco-Friendly Tiny House RV's living room is light-filled thanks to abundant glazing
The 34ft Eco-Friendly Tiny House RV's living room is light-filled thanks to abundant glazing
Canada's Mint Tiny House Company recently completed a new 34-ft (10-m)-long tiny house. The home is light-filled thanks to its generous glazing, which includes no less than five skylights, and has two bedrooms, plus a spacious bathroom with shower and full-size bathtub.

The 34ft Eco-Friendly Tiny House RV is based on a triple-axle trailer and is so named due to its wool insulation, and volatile organic compounds (VOC)-free paint and materials. It's also wired up ready to accept solar panels when the owner chooses to add them but until then, it'll get electricity from a standard RV-style hookup.

Visitors enter the home into the living room area, which hosts a sofa that's surrounded by glazing. The interior decor is clean and mostly white, with a hardwood floor and a ceiling enlivened by wooden beams. Nearby is the kitchen, which looks relatively spacious for a tiny house, and has a two-person breakfast bar, fridge, a farmhouse-style sink, three-burner propane-powered cooktop and oven, and cabinetry and shelving offering quite a bit of storage.

A door connects the kitchen to the bathroom. This is a definite highlight of the home, mostly because of its full-size bathtub, which is a rare luxury in a tiny house, plus a separate shower, sink, and composting toilet. Another door in the bathroom connects to a washroom wish washer/dryer.

There are two bedrooms in the 34ft Eco-Friendly Tiny House RV. The main bedroom is accessed by a storage-integrated staircase and has a double bed and an attractive wooden latticed barrier. The second is similar but reached by ladder and doesn't have the barrier. Both are typical loft-style tiny house bedrooms with low ceilings and are topped by skylights.

The interior is kept a comfortable temperature with a mini-split air-conditioning unit and a ceiling fan. We've no word on the price of this one.

Source: Mint Tiny House Company

