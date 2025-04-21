© 2025 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

24-ft tiny house sleeps two in compact comfort

By Adam Williams
April 21, 2025
24-ft tiny house sleeps two in compact comfort
The Aria 24 is a compact tiny house that has undergone a redesign to offer a more spacious interior
The Aria 24 is a compact tiny house that has undergone a redesign to offer a more spacious interior
View 10 Images
The Aria 24 is a compact tiny house that has undergone a redesign to offer a more spacious interior
1/10
The Aria 24 is a compact tiny house that has undergone a redesign to offer a more spacious interior
The Aria 24's exterior is finished in engineered wood
2/10
The Aria 24's exterior is finished in engineered wood
The Aria 24's living room looks light-filled thanks to its generous glazing
3/10
The Aria 24's living room looks light-filled thanks to its generous glazing
The Aria 24 includes a ceiling fan and mini-split air-conditioning unit to help it maintain a comfortable temperature
4/10
The Aria 24 includes a ceiling fan and mini-split air-conditioning unit to help it maintain a comfortable temperature
The Aria 24's kitchen includes a small breakfast bar
5/10
The Aria 24's kitchen includes a small breakfast bar
The Aria 24's bedroom is accessed by a storage-integrated staircase
6/10
The Aria 24's bedroom is accessed by a storage-integrated staircase
The Aria 24's bedroom is a typical loft with a low ceiling and a double bed
7/10
The Aria 24's bedroom is a typical loft with a low ceiling and a double bed
The Aria 24's bathroom is reached from the kitchen by sliding barn-style door
8/10
The Aria 24's bathroom is reached from the kitchen by sliding barn-style door
The Aria 24's bathroom includes a shower, sink, and a flushing toilet
9/10
The Aria 24's bathroom includes a shower, sink, and a flushing toilet
The Aria 24's kitchen includes a small sink, induction stove, and a fridge/freezer, plus space for more appliances
10/10
The Aria 24's kitchen includes a small sink, induction stove, and a fridge/freezer, plus space for more appliances
View gallery - 10 images

Back in January, Dragon Tiny Homes unveiled its Aria tiny house, which offers a very compact and affordable towable residence. The firm has now followed that model with the upgraded Aria 24, which has a redesigned interior that increases living space to produce a comfortable home for two.

As its name suggests, the Aria 24 has a length of 24 ft (7.3 m), compared to the original Aria's 20 ft (6 m). This doesn't sound like all that much, but it's surprising the difference even a few inches can make in a tiny house, let alone a few feet. The home is based on a double-axle trailer and is finished in engineered wood like its predecessor, while its interior is finished in shiplap.

The Aria 24 is entered through a glass door into its kitchen, which contains a small breakfast bar for two, plus a two-burner induction stove, a sink, a fridge/freezer, and quite a lot of cabinetry. There is also some space left over to install more appliances.

The living room is nearby. This is much larger than the original Aria and includes a sofa and a small coffee table. The room looks light-filled thanks to its generous glazing.

The Aria 24's living room looks light-filled thanks to its generous glazing
The Aria 24's living room looks light-filled thanks to its generous glazing

The Aria 24's bathroom is situated on the opposite side of the home to the living room and looks very compact. It's accessed by a sliding barn-style door and includes a sink, a flushing toilet, and a shower.

There's just one bedroom in this tiny house and it's reached by a storage-integrated staircase. It's a typical loft so has a low ceiling and contains a double bed, plus it has a small storage area.

We've no word on the price of this exact model, though the Aria range starts at US$50,000.

Source: Dragon Tiny Homes

View gallery - 10 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!