Compact two-person tiny house starts at just $50K

Though tiny houses were once considered an affordable alternative to brick-and-mortar homes, many examples nowadays are luxurious and have a price tag to match. Dragon Tiny Homes recalls the small living movement's humble roots with a compact model that doesn't break the bank at just US$50,000.

The Aria is based on a double-axle trailer and is finished in engineered wood. It has a length of 20 ft (6 m), making it the same size as European models like Baluchon's Hytta. The interior is clad in shiplap.

Its entrance opens onto the kitchen, which is quite basic but does contain a sink, an electric stove, and a fridge/freezer. There's also space for an oven or dishwasher. The kitchen has quite a lot of cabinetry and shelving for its size, plus a small breakfast bar/work area that seats two.

Nearby is the living room. You're not going to be hosting any dinner parties in this thing as it's very compact, but it does have enough space for a small sofa and maybe an end table at the most. Generous glazing and a high ceiling should help make the space feel larger than it is, however. A ceiling fan is also installed.

Elsewhere, over on the opposite side of the tiny house to the living room is the bathroom, which includes a vanity sink (not pictured), a flushing toilet, and a shower.

There is just one bedroom in the Aria, which is reached by storage-integrated staircase. This is a typical tiny house loft with a low ceiling and a double bed.

Dragon Tiny Homes has carved a real niche for itself producing affordable tiny houses, and has multiple models available that cost $50k or under, while its cheapest fetches less than $24,000.

