© 2019 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Astrild Tiny House shoehorns a family into 20 ft

By Adam Williams
October 14, 2019
Astrild Tiny House shoehorns a...
The Astrild Tiny House is much smaller than most of the models we report on in the United States but still fits in a family of three
The Astrild Tiny House is much smaller than most of the models we report on in the United States but still fits in a family of three
View 13 Images
The Astrild Tiny House is much smaller than most of the models we report on in the United States but still fits in a family of three
1/13
The Astrild Tiny House is much smaller than most of the models we report on in the United States but still fits in a family of three
The Astrild Tiny House is based on a double-axle trailer
2/13
The Astrild Tiny House is based on a double-axle trailer
The Astrild Tiny House's exterior includes shelving for plants
3/13
The Astrild Tiny House's exterior includes shelving for plants
Visitors enter the Astrild Tiny House into the living room
4/13
Visitors enter the Astrild Tiny House into the living room
Top-down view of the Astrild Tiny House's kitchen area
5/13
Top-down view of the Astrild Tiny House's kitchen area
The Astrild Tiny House serves as home for a family of three
6/13
The Astrild Tiny House serves as home for a family of three
The Astrild Tiny House has a shower in the bathroom
7/13
The Astrild Tiny House has a shower in the bathroom
The Astrild Tiny House's bathroom also has a composting toilet
8/13
The Astrild Tiny House's bathroom also has a composting toilet
The Astrild Tiny House's secondary bedroom is reached by removable ladder
9/13
The Astrild Tiny House's secondary bedroom is reached by removable ladder
The Astrild Tiny House is based on a double-axle trailer
10/13
The Astrild Tiny House is based on a double-axle trailer
The Astrild Tiny House's kitchen includes a washer/dryer
11/13
The Astrild Tiny House's kitchen includes a washer/dryer
The Astrild Tiny House's bedrooms are directly opposite each other and offer little in the way of privacy
12/13
The Astrild Tiny House's bedrooms are directly opposite each other and offer little in the way of privacy
View of the Astrild Tiny House's secondary bedroom
13/13
View of the Astrild Tiny House's secondary bedroom

French tiny house firm Baluchon recently completed a new model that measures just 6 m (19.6 ft) long. Despite its compact frame, the towable dwelling serves as home to a family of three.

The Astrild Tiny House is based on a double-axle trailer and comprises a spruce frame with cedar cladding. Its exterior features external shelving for plants and its overall design is similar to Baluchon's Escapade model.

Visitors enter into the living room, which includes a sofa, with some shelving above, and a small dining table nearby. A tiny wood-burning stove provides heating and the kitchen is adjacent. This has a washer/dryer, cabinetry, sink, and a small fridge. However, there's no oven installed, so presumably the owners make use of a camping stove or just eat out a lot, which seems a missed opportunity as the kitchen isn't that small, at least by French tiny house standards.

Visitors enter the Astrild Tiny House into the living room
Visitors enter the Astrild Tiny House into the living room

Further into the home is the bathroom, which is small and has a shower and composting toilet.

There are two bedrooms in the Astrild Tiny House. The parents' room is reached by a storage-integrated staircase and has a double bed, while the kid's room is opposite and has a single bed. It's accessed by a removable ladder.

The Astrild Tiny House's bedrooms are directly opposite each other and offer little in the way of privacy
The Astrild Tiny House's bedrooms are directly opposite each other and offer little in the way of privacy

The Astrild Tiny House gets power from a standard RV-style hookup and its insulation is a mixture of cotton, linen and hemp for the floor and walls, with wood fiber for the ceiling.

We've no word on the price of this one.

Source: Baluchon

Tags

Tiny HousesMicro-HousetrailersHomeTiny Footprint
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!
Latest Stories
Load More