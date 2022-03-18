© 2022 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Tiny house opens up its walls to embrace outdoor living

By Adam Williams
March 17, 2022
Tiny house opens up its walls ...
The tiny house is currently only a concept but Atelier Fasea is exploring the possibility of building it
The tiny house is currently only a concept but Atelier Fasea is exploring the possibility of building it
View 4 Images
The tiny house is currently only a concept but Atelier Fasea is exploring the possibility of building it
1/4
The tiny house is currently only a concept but Atelier Fasea is exploring the possibility of building it
The tiny house's interior would have a total floorspace of 17.7 sq m (190 sq ft) and would be centered around its living room
2/4
The tiny house's interior would have a total floorspace of 17.7 sq m (190 sq ft) and would be centered around its living room
The tiny house's operable walls would be closed in colder weather to help keep occupants warm
3/4
The tiny house's operable walls would be closed in colder weather to help keep occupants warm
The tiny house's exterior walls become a new deck area in warm weather, increasing living space significantly
4/4
The tiny house's exterior walls become a new deck area in warm weather, increasing living space significantly
View gallery - 4 images

When downsizing to a tiny house, using a deck or porch can be a great way to increase living space. French architecture firm Atelier Fasea leans into this idea with its neat tiny house concept, which features operable walls that open up the home and turn into pair of deck areas when the weather's nice.

The unnamed tiny house would be based on a towable trailer and measure 7.8 m (roughly 23 ft) in length, which is around the same size as other French tiny houses we've reported on from firms like Baluchon and Optinid.

Structurally, it would consist of a wooden frame and exterior, with hemp insulation, while power would come from solar panels and there would be a rainwater collection system too. However, the most notable thing aspect of the home's design is its operable walls.

"In winter, the house is a self-sufficient tiny house, with a wood stove, solar panels, a rainwater collection system and two gas bottles if the light does not allow to generate enough electricity," explained Atelier Fasea. "In spring and summer the heat increases. We live more outside and want to enjoy it. The house expands in consequence. The facades turn and become a floor. It becomes additional spaces between the interior and the exterior. Those spaces are covered by a waterproof tent, protecting us from rain, sun and mosquitoes. A system of motorized jacks allows its deployment."

The tiny house's interior would have a total floorspace of 17.7 sq m (190 sq ft) and would be centered around its living room
The tiny house's interior would have a total floorspace of 17.7 sq m (190 sq ft) and would be centered around its living room

The interior proper would have a total floorspace of 17.7 sq m (190 sq ft) and would be centered around a relatively large living room with a wood-burning stove and a dining table that can be extended when there are guests over, plus a large sofa bed that sleeps two.

The tiny house's kitchenette and bathroom would be located under a mezzanine loft area that's accessed by stairs and hosts a double bed. The bathroom itself would feature a shower, sink, and toilet, while elsewhere would be a small storage room for stowing wood, gas, and water, plus the batteries for the solar power setup.

While for now it's still in the planning stage, Atelier Fasea confirmed to us that the firm is exploring the possibility of realizing it soon.

Source: Atelier Fasea

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

Tiny HousesTiny FootprintBuilding and ConstructionHouseMicro-HouseHomeConcept Architecture
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!