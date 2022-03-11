Pint-sized tiny house has space for family and friends, and some fun too
France's tiny houses are generally very compact even by small living standards, so it's impressive just how many features Baluchon manages to squeeze into its homes. The Tiny house Kalzennig is a good example of its efforts to maximize every inch of floorspace available and includes two bedrooms connected by a netted relaxation area, plus a sofa bed for guests and a projector for movie nights, too.
The home is based on a double-axle trailer, and comprises a spruce frame and cedar cladding, with aluminum accenting, and a mixture of cotton, linen and hemp insulation. Power comes from a standard RV-style hookup and its total length is a mere 6 m (19.6 ft). To put this into perspective, the Canadian Magnolia V5 is almost double the length at 11.5 m (38 ft).
Given the relative lack of space, Baluchon sensibly kept the decor throughout simple and unfussy. It does look quite light-filled thanks to the generous glazing installed though.
Visitors enter the tiny house into its living/dining room. This contains the sofa bed, plus a space-saving folding dining table. A projector screen is installed here too and can be used when it's time for movie night.
Nearby is the kitchen. This contains a fridge/freezer, sink, an oven with four-burner propane-powered stove, and cabinetry. The bathroom is adjacent and, though compact, does have a shower, sink, and toilet.
There are two bedrooms in the Tiny house Kalzennig, both of which are typical tiny house-style loft bedrooms with low ceilings that require the owners to crawl into bed. Access to the main bedroom is gained by a storage-integrated staircase and it has a double bed and some storage space. From here, the secondary bedroom is reached by crossing the netted floor area, which can also serve as a reading area or general relaxation space. The secondary bedroom itself has some shelving and just a single bed, though there's room for a double.
The Tiny house Kalzennig is located in Loire-Atlantique and serves as the owners' full-time home. We've no word on its exact cost, but Baluchon's tiny houses typically start at around €80,000 (roughly US$90,000).
Source: Baluchon
