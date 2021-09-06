Pint-sized tiny house nets some extra living space

New Zealand-based Build Tiny's latest model is one of its smallest to date. Named Autumn, the tiny house is a total length of just 6 m (20 ft) and its compact but well-thought-out interior boosts living space with a neat little raised net area.

The Autumn is based on a double-axle trailer and its exterior is clad in vinyl, with Japanese Shou Sugi Ban-inspired charred wooden detailing. The interior is finished in plywood, with a splash of color coming from wallpaper provided by the owner. With its length of 6 m (20 ft) and a width of 2.4 m (7.8 ft), the tiny house is not the smallest we've seen but is a lot more compact than the average North American model nowadays, which are typically over 9 m (30 ft) in length.

The Autumn's exterior is finished in vinyl, with Japanese Shou Sugi Ban-inspired charred wooden detailing Build Tiny

As visitors enter the home, there's a U-shaped kitchen to the left. This includes quite a lot of cabinet space, a dishwasher, sink, microwave, propane-powered two-burner stove, and a fancy little mini range hood/extractor that lowers back into the cabinetry out of view when not in use. Above this is the suspended net, which is reached by ladder and serves as an extra relaxing area for lounging around.

Next to the kitchen lies a small living room area that faces double glass doors, and above this is the suspended net, which is reached by ladder and serves as an extra relaxing area for lounging around. Moving further along the ground floor presents some storage space and a bathroom, which contains a corner shower, a sink, an incinerating toilet, and a washer/dryer, plus yet more storage.

The Autumn features a relatively spacious U-shaped kitchen Build Tiny

There's just one bedroom in the Autumn. It's reached by first using the same ladder that provides access to the net and then transferring to a sort of half-staircase. Once up there, it's a typical loft-style tiny house bedroom with a low ceiling and a double bed – though there is a handy lowered platform area to make it possible to stand upright and get dressed easier. A small folding desk that's used as a basic home office, and yet more storage space, complete the upper level.

The Autumn was delivered as a turnkey build ready to move in, including furniture and appliances, though we've no word on the price of this one. And Build Tiny proudly tells us that the home has been nominated for a New Zealand Tiny House Award.

Source: Build Tiny