Babbalucci tiny house splits the staircase to add storage inside

By Adam Williams
December 20, 2022
The Babbalucci's compact interior is dominated by a large split staircase that offers easy access to the bedrooms and has lots of integrated storage space
The Babbalucci is based on a double-axle trailer and measures 8 m (26 ft) in length
The Babbalucci's large glass doors really open up the home to the outside
The Babbalucci's interior is finished in poplar core ply and looks quite light-filled throughout, thanks to the generous glazing
Visitors enter into the living room, which includes a sofa and some shelving
The Babbalucci's compact interior is dominated by a large split staircase that offers easy access to the bedrooms and has lots of integrated storage space
The Babbalucci's kitchen includes a sink, cabinetry, a two-burner propane-powered stove, a fridge, and a washing machine
Each of the Babbalucci's two loft-style bedrooms feature a double bed and some storage space
The Babbalucci's two bedroom lofts feature lowered platform sections to make it easier to stand upright and get dressed
The Babbalucci's bathroom is very compact and includes a sink, shower, and a composting toilet
The Babbalucci's kitchen area includes a breakfast bar for two people, which is integrated into the split staircase
Measuring a modest length of just 8 m (26 ft), the Babbalucci tiny house doesn't have a lot of room available. To make the most of every inch, New Zealand's Build Tiny designed a space-saving interior layout centered around a large split staircase that provides easy access to its two bedrooms and offers lots of opportunities for storage.

The Babbalucci is based on a double-axle trailer and consists of a steel frame and steel cladding. It gets power from a standard RV-style hookup.

The home is accessed via bifold glass doors which really open up the interior to the outside when the weather suits and help fill it with daylight. Inside, the walls are tastefully finished in poplar core plywood and birch.

Visitors enter into a living room area with a sofa in the corner and some shelving. Nearby is the double staircase, which packs in lots of drawers and nooks and leads up to the tiny house's two bedrooms. Both of these are typical loft-style bedrooms with low ceilings. They also host a double bed each and some storage space, as well as a lowered standing platform to make it easier to stand upright and get dressed.

Visitors enter into the living room, which includes a sofa and some shelving

Back downstairs is the kitchen. This takes up the lion's share of the floorspace and includes a microwave, a two-burner propane-powered stove, sink, fridge, and a washing machine, plus a small pantry area. Additionally, there's a handy fold-up bench to extend counter space when needed, plus a breakfast bar for two people that's integrated into the staircase.

The kitchen joins onto a very compact-looking bathroom, which contains a shower, sink, and a composting toilet which the owner reports only needs emptying once every six months.

The Babbalucci was delivered as a turnkey model with furniture and appliances installed. We've no word on the price of this one.

Source: Build Tiny

