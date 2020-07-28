Lil beauty makes your average French tiny house feel small

France's towing laws means that tiny houses over there need to be very small and light, even by tiny house standards, which often results in models with significant compromises. Baluchon’s Tiny House La Mésange Verte has fewer compromises than most of its previous efforts though, and features an improved kitchen and simple layout that suits one or two people.

The Tiny House La Mésange Verte is based on a double-axle trailer and measures 6 m (19.6 ft) long. To put that into perspective, some of the tiny houses available in North America are over double the length.

The home's exterior has a traditional tiny house design and features a small planter near the entrance. Visitors enter into the living room, which includes a sofa and a small desk that doubles as a dining table, plus some shelving. Nearby is the kitchen, which is well-stocked by French tiny house standards and has a sink, a very small fridge/freezer, a two-burner propane-powered stove, and an oven. A tiny wood-burning stove is also available for warmth.

The kitchen connects to the bathroom. This is small but contains a shower, toilet and a sink – which is also quite rare in a French tiny house.

La Mésange Verte's interior layout is simple, with the living room at one side of the home and the bathroom at the other Baluchon

There are two lofts in the tiny house, both of which are reached by ladder. The smaller loft is above the living room and is used for storage, while the second is over the bathroom and kitchen and serves as a bedroom. It's a typical tiny house-style bedroom with low ceiling and has a double bed and some storage space.

The Tiny House La Mésange Verte has now been delivered to its owner and her cat in a woodland area in Maine et Loire, central France. It gets power from a standard RV-style hookup. We've no word on the price of this one.

Source: Baluchon (in French)