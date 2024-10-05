© 2024 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Single-floor tiny house keeps things simple with two-person layout

By Adam Williams
October 05, 2024
Single-floor tiny house keeps things simple with two-person layout
The Moulinsart tiny house's interior is arranged on one level, making it a good fit for those who can't – or prefer not to – use staircases and ladders to get into bed
The Moulinsart tiny house's interior is arranged on one level, making it a good fit for those who can't – or prefer not to – use staircases and ladders to get into bed
View 11 Images
The Moulinsart tiny house's interior is arranged on one level, making it a good fit for those who can't – or prefer not to – use staircases and ladders to get into bed
1/11
The Moulinsart tiny house's interior is arranged on one level, making it a good fit for those who can't – or prefer not to – use staircases and ladders to get into bed
The Moulinsart has a length of 7.3 m (23 ft) and is based on a double-axle trailer
2/11
The Moulinsart has a length of 7.3 m (23 ft) and is based on a double-axle trailer
The Moulinsart's living room/bedroom includes a folding office desk
3/11
The Moulinsart's living room/bedroom includes a folding office desk
The Moulinsart's living room/bedroom includes some storage space under the sofa bed, as well as shelving
4/11
The Moulinsart's living room/bedroom includes some storage space under the sofa bed, as well as shelving
The Moulinsart's living room/bedroom shown with the sofa bed in the sleeping position
5/11
The Moulinsart's living room/bedroom shown with the sofa bed in the sleeping position
The Moulinsart's kitchen includes an oven and two-burner propane-powered stove
6/11
The Moulinsart's kitchen includes an oven and two-burner propane-powered stove
The Moulinsart's kitchen includes a ventilated storage area for fruit and vegetables, as well as quite a lot of cabinetry and shelving
7/11
The Moulinsart's kitchen includes a ventilated storage area for fruit and vegetables, as well as quite a lot of cabinetry and shelving
The Moulinsart's interior decor is quite rustic and includes wooden beams and walnut furniture
8/11
The Moulinsart's interior decor is quite rustic and includes wooden beams and walnut furniture
The Moulinsart is kept a comfortable temperature with a small wood-burning stove
9/11
The Moulinsart is kept a comfortable temperature with a small wood-burning stove
The Moulinsart's kitchen includes a dining table for two people
10/11
The Moulinsart's kitchen includes a dining table for two people
The Moulinsart's bathroom includes a shower and toilet
11/11
The Moulinsart's bathroom includes a shower and toilet
View gallery - 11 images

Space-saving tiny house layouts are all well and good but not everyone can – or even wants to – deal with staircases or ladders to get into and out of bed. The Moulinsart addresses this by arranging everything on one level with an open layout suitable for up to two people.

The Moulinsart, by Baluchon, has a length of 7.3 m (23 ft), which is longer than most other French models, which are typically around 6 m (20 ft), and is based on a double-axle trailer. It's finished in red cedar with a metal roof and gets power from a standard RV-style hookup.

The issue with a single-story tiny house is, obviously, there is even less space to work with compared to a standard two-story tiny house. In response to this, Baluchon has chosen a simple layout that's probably best suited as a vacation home rather than a full-time residence, though we've certainly seen people make their home in more challenging tiny houses.

The front door opens onto the kitchen. This is pretty basic and includes an oven and propane-powered two-burner stove, a sink and a lot of cabinetry and storage space, including a ventilated area for fruit and vegetables. Curiously, there doesn't seem to be a fridge, but perhaps it's stashed away in the cabinetry somewhere. There's also a dining table that seats two nearby.

The Moulinsart's kitchen includes an oven and two-burner propane-powered stove
The Moulinsart's kitchen includes an oven and two-burner propane-powered stove

The living room/bedroom contains a small wood-burning stove for warmth as well as a desk area and shelving. There's also a sofa bed with integrated storage that serves as the only bed in the tiny house. The room looks light-filled thanks to its generous glazing.

Over on the opposite side of the tiny house is the bathroom, which includes a shower and a toilet.

We've no word on the price of this one but Baluchon typically charges from €85,000 (roughly US$95,000) for its homes.

Source: Baluchon

View gallery - 11 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBaluchonBuilding and ConstructionHomeHouseTiny FootprintMicro-House
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!