Pint-sized tiny house has room for a family to grow

The Persévérance tiny house was commissioned by a couple who wanted space for themselves, plus some room for a child too, in case their family grows. In response, Baluchon created a home centered around a relatively large kitchen and featuring a pair of loft bedrooms that are connected by a net.

The Persévérance measures just 6 m (19.6 ft) in length, which is about average for a French tiny house, but very small compared to most of the North American models we cover, which regularly exceed 9 m (30 ft).

It's finished in spruce, with an aluminum roof and detailing, and is based on a double-axle trailer. Insulation is made up of cotton, linen and hemp, while power comes from a standard RV-style hookup.

Visitors enter the home into the living room area, such as it is, which looks very small and consists of just a chair in the corner, plus a coffee table – and that's all. The kitchen is nearby and is relatively spacious. It contains a split dining table that seats up to four people and folds away to make the floorspace available for yoga and other activities.

Elsewhere, there's a fridge/freezer, an oven with a four-burner propane-powered stove, a sink, and cabinetry, plus some more storage units. The bathroom is adjacent and reached by a pocket sliding door, and this includes a shower and toilet, plus yet more storage space.

The Persévérance technically features two separate loft-style tiny house sleeping areas with low ceilings, though they're joined together by a net, creating one large loft space. They are reached by a "floating" staircase in the living room, and consist of the main bedroom, which has a double bed, as well as a nearby bedroom, which will eventually be used as a children's room, or perhaps could be used as a spare room or second living room in the meantime.

The Persévérance is used as a full-time home by the owners and their cat in Loire-Atlantique, western France. We've no word on its price, but Baluchon's tiny houses start at €65,000 (roughly US$75,000).

Source: Baluchon