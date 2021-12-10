© 2021 New Atlas
Pint-sized tiny house has room for a family to grow

By Adam Williams
December 10, 2021
The Persévérance is finished in spruce, with aluminum detailing
The Persévérance is finished in spruce, with aluminum detailing
The Persévérance tiny house was commissioned by a couple who wanted space for themselves, plus some room for a child too, in case their family grows. In response, Baluchon created a home centered around a relatively large kitchen and featuring a pair of loft bedrooms that are connected by a net.

The Persévérance measures just 6 m (19.6 ft) in length, which is about average for a French tiny house, but very small compared to most of the North American models we cover, which regularly exceed 9 m (30 ft).

It's finished in spruce, with an aluminum roof and detailing, and is based on a double-axle trailer. Insulation is made up of cotton, linen and hemp, while power comes from a standard RV-style hookup.

Visitors enter the home into the living room area, such as it is, which looks very small and consists of just a chair in the corner, plus a coffee table – and that's all. The kitchen is nearby and is relatively spacious. It contains a split dining table that seats up to four people and folds away to make the floorspace available for yoga and other activities.

The Persévérance includes a split dining table that folds away to save space
The Persévérance includes a split dining table that folds away to save space

Elsewhere, there's a fridge/freezer, an oven with a four-burner propane-powered stove, a sink, and cabinetry, plus some more storage units. The bathroom is adjacent and reached by a pocket sliding door, and this includes a shower and toilet, plus yet more storage space.

The Persévérance technically features two separate loft-style tiny house sleeping areas with low ceilings, though they're joined together by a net, creating one large loft space. They are reached by a "floating" staircase in the living room, and consist of the main bedroom, which has a double bed, as well as a nearby bedroom, which will eventually be used as a children's room, or perhaps could be used as a spare room or second living room in the meantime.

The Persévérance is used as a full-time home by the owners and their cat in Loire-Atlantique, western France. We've no word on its price, but Baluchon's tiny houses start at €65,000 (roughly US$75,000).

Source: Baluchon

