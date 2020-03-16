Bold tiny house provides meals on wheels

Despite France's reputation for culinary excellence, many of the French tiny houses we cover have very basic kitchens. Though still lacking compared to its North American counterparts, the kitchen in Baluchon's Téméraire tiny house is a definite improvement.

No prizes for guessing where the Téméraire (or Bold) got its name from, and its red cedar exterior contrasts strikingly with its turquoise aluminum detailing. It features cotton, linen and hemp insulation in the floors and walls, with wood fiber for the ceiling. Power comes from a standard RV-style hookup and the home measures a total length of 6 m (19.6 ft).

The Téméraire measures 6 m (19.6 ft) long



Baluchon

Visitors enter into the kitchen, which takes up the entire width of the home and consists of cabinetry, an oven with four-burner propane-powered stove, sink, and a small fridge. As such, it's a step up from models like Baluchon's Utopia and Optinid's Sébastien & Géraldine , both of which only had two-burner stoves. Nearby is the living room, which has generous glazing and includes a sofa and a small wood-burning stove placed atop a storage unit, plus a coffee table, and an additional chair.

A small barn-style sliding door provides access to the adjacent bathroom which contains a shower, toilet, and washer/dryer, plus some storage space.

The Téméraire's living room includes a sofa, coffee table, and a chair

Baluchon

There's just one bedroom in the Téméraire and this is accessed by a storage-integrated staircase that has space for the owners' dogs to sleep in (there's also a little underfloor storage nook hidden under the dog bed). The bedroom contains a double bed and is enlivened by a decorative rope safety barrier. There's a second loft too, though it's very small and looks to be only suitable for use as storage space.

The Téméraire has been delivered to its new owners and their dogs in southwest France, though we've no word on the price of this one.