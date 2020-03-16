© 2020 New Atlas
Bold tiny house provides meals on wheels

By Adam Williams
March 16, 2020
Bold tiny house provides meals...
Visitors enter into the Téméraire's kitchen, which is an improvement over many previous French models we've seen
The Téméraire is heated by a wood-burning stove
The Téméraire's bathroom includes a washer/dryer
The Téméraire's red cedar exterior contrasts with the turquoise aluminum detailing
The Téméraire's bathroom is accessed by a small barn-style sliding door
View of the Téméraire's bathroom from the living room
The Téméraire includes one bedroom, which is enlivened by a decorative rope safety barrier
The Téméraire's living room includes a sofa, coffee table, and a chair
View towards the Téméraire's second loft, which is very small and suitable for storage use
The Téméraire's bathroom includes large storage cabinets
The Téméraire measures 6 m (19.6 ft) long
An exterior light is attached to the Téméraire's bright colorful exterior
The Téméraire has a bright and colorful exterior
The Téméraire's wood burner is situated atop a storage unit
The Téméraire is based on a double-axle trailer
The Téméraire's dog sleeping area includes a small underfloor storage nook
The Téméraire measures 6 m (19.6 ft) long
The Téméraire has been delivered to its new owners and their dogs in southwest France
The Téméraire includes a storage and dog kennel-integrated staircase
Another photo of the Téméraire's storage-integrated staircase
Visitors enter into the Téméraire's kitchen, which is an improvement over many previous French models we've seen
Despite France's reputation for culinary excellence, many of the French tiny houses we cover have very basic kitchens. Though still lacking compared to its North American counterparts, the kitchen in Baluchon's Téméraire tiny house is a definite improvement.

No prizes for guessing where the Téméraire (or Bold) got its name from, and its red cedar exterior contrasts strikingly with its turquoise aluminum detailing. It features cotton, linen and hemp insulation in the floors and walls, with wood fiber for the ceiling. Power comes from a standard RV-style hookup and the home measures a total length of 6 m (19.6 ft).

Visitors enter into the kitchen, which takes up the entire width of the home and consists of cabinetry, an oven with four-burner propane-powered stove, sink, and a small fridge. As such, it's a step up from models like Baluchon's Utopia and Optinid's Sébastien & Géraldine, both of which only had two-burner stoves. Nearby is the living room, which has generous glazing and includes a sofa and a small wood-burning stove placed atop a storage unit, plus a coffee table, and an additional chair.

A small barn-style sliding door provides access to the adjacent bathroom which contains a shower, toilet, and washer/dryer, plus some storage space.

There's just one bedroom in the Téméraire and this is accessed by a storage-integrated staircase that has space for the owners' dogs to sleep in (there's also a little underfloor storage nook hidden under the dog bed). The bedroom contains a double bed and is enlivened by a decorative rope safety barrier. There's a second loft too, though it's very small and looks to be only suitable for use as storage space.

The Téméraire has been delivered to its new owners and their dogs in southwest France, though we've no word on the price of this one.

Source: Baluchon (in French)

