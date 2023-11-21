The Beach offers tiny take on indoor-outdoor living
New Zealand's Raglan Tiny Homes offers something a little different with its recently completed model, the Beach. Featuring a compact interior layout, the non-towable tiny house embraces an indoor-outdoor lifestyle with a part-enclosed deck area.
The Beach's main tiny house section has a width of 2.5 m (8.2 ft), but its covered deck adds another 2.9 m (9.5 ft), for a total width of 5.4 m (17.7 ft). The length for both is 6 m (19.6 ft), and the exterior is finished in Douglas fir.
The layout on this model is unusual and seems better suited as a beachfront getaway or rental unit rather than a full-time abode. Out front, just ahead of the entrance, lies an outdoor shower, plus there's a small outdoor bathtub hidden under a hatch in the floor.
Visitors enter the Beach through sliding glass doors to find a combined living room/bedroom that features a sofa and a bed, plus some storage space – and that's it. There are no other rooms or even a loft in there.
The adjacent covered deck, meanwhile, is accessed either from inside or outside and adds some extra living space in the form of a semi-outdoor kitchen with a breakfast bar, sink and a small fridge, plus there's room for more appliances. A barn-style sliding door provides access to a private bathroom area that includes another shower, a sink and a composting toilet.
The Beach comes with quite a lot of optional extras, including a wood-burning stove, shelving, an off-the-grid solar panel setup, a diesel-powered heating system, and even an additional studio area that can be added. The price for this model starts at NZD155,000 (roughly US$93,500).
Source: Raglan Tiny Homes
