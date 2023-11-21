© 2023 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

The Beach offers tiny take on indoor-outdoor living

By Adam Williams
November 21, 2023
The Beach offers tiny take on indoor-outdoor living
The Beach starts at NZD 155,000 (roughly US$93,500)
The Beach starts at NZD 155,000 (roughly US$93,500)
The Beach starts at NZD 155,000 (roughly US$93,500)
The Beach starts at NZD 155,000 (roughly US$93,500)
The Beach's entrance area includes a bathtub, which is hidden by a hatch when not in use
The Beach's entrance area includes a bathtub, which is hidden by a hatch when not in use
In addition to a private shower inside the enclosed deck area, the Beach features an outdoor shower
In addition to a private shower inside the enclosed deck area, the Beach features an outdoor shower
The Beach's exterior is finished in Douglas fir
The Beach's exterior is finished in Douglas fir
The Beach's main living area includes a sofa and a double bed, as well as some storage space
The Beach's main living area includes a sofa and a double bed, as well as some storage space
The Beach's enclosed deck area includes a basic semi-outdoor kitchen
The Beach's enclosed deck area includes a basic semi-outdoor kitchen
The Beach's kitchen includes worktop, a sink, some storage space, and a small fridge
The Beach's kitchen includes worktop, a sink, some storage space, and a small fridge
The Beach's bathroom includes a shower and a composting toilet, as well as a sink
The Beach's bathroom includes a shower and a composting toilet, as well as a sink
New Zealand's Raglan Tiny Homes offers something a little different with its recently completed model, the Beach. Featuring a compact interior layout, the non-towable tiny house embraces an indoor-outdoor lifestyle with a part-enclosed deck area.

The Beach's main tiny house section has a width of 2.5 m (8.2 ft), but its covered deck adds another 2.9 m (9.5 ft), for a total width of 5.4 m (17.7 ft). The length for both is 6 m (19.6 ft), and the exterior is finished in Douglas fir.

The layout on this model is unusual and seems better suited as a beachfront getaway or rental unit rather than a full-time abode. Out front, just ahead of the entrance, lies an outdoor shower, plus there's a small outdoor bathtub hidden under a hatch in the floor.

Visitors enter the Beach through sliding glass doors to find a combined living room/bedroom that features a sofa and a bed, plus some storage space – and that's it. There are no other rooms or even a loft in there.

The Beach's main living area includes a sofa and a double bed, as well as some storage space
The Beach's main living area includes a sofa and a double bed, as well as some storage space

The adjacent covered deck, meanwhile, is accessed either from inside or outside and adds some extra living space in the form of a semi-outdoor kitchen with a breakfast bar, sink and a small fridge, plus there's room for more appliances. A barn-style sliding door provides access to a private bathroom area that includes another shower, a sink and a composting toilet.

The Beach comes with quite a lot of optional extras, including a wood-burning stove, shelving, an off-the-grid solar panel setup, a diesel-powered heating system, and even an additional studio area that can be added. The price for this model starts at NZD155,000 (roughly US$93,500).

Source: Raglan Tiny Homes

